BB Macro Monday

By BizEBea
Mon May 29, 2017 6:06 AM
Happy Memorial Day!

Enjoy! As always, don't steal my shit.

Article Photo

Identified: Mealybug Destroyer

Article Photo

I finally found an adult.

Article Photo

Grass flower... I really need to learn what these are called.

Article Photo

Seed pod for Mexican Bluebells

Article Photo

Someone asked for dew.

Article Photo

So, I got dew.

Article Photo

...For you.

Article Photo

One more.

Article Photo

This... isn't so fascinating to look at. However, some of you may remember the lace wig eggs from last Year? This is an unhatched lace wig egg.

Article Photo

Deer fly.

