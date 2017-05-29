BB Macro Monday Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Mon May 29, 2017 6:06 AM not-newsphotographyartphotosnatureflowersplantsbugsmondaymacrophotographers-artforum Discuss: ! Happy Memorial Day! Enjoy! As always, don't steal my shit.Identified: Mealybug Destroyer I finally found an adult.Grass flower... I really need to learn what these are called.Seed pod for Mexican BluebellsSomeone asked for dew. So, I got dew....For you.One more.This... isn't so fascinating to look at. However, some of you may remember the lace wig eggs from last Year? This is an unhatched lace wig egg.Deer fly.