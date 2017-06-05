BB's Massive Macro Monday Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Mon Jun 5, 2017 6:41 AM not-newsphotographyartphotosnatureflowersbugsphotographinsectssunsetmacrodewphotographers-artforum Discuss: ! Enjoy! As always, don't steal my shit.EggsEggs 2Little DewYellow FlowerWhite FlowerBugAnother ViewTiny SpiderSeedsAnt and Baby Mealybug DestroyersHouse FlySunsetRaindrops Raindrops 2Tiny BugsDewRaindrops 3Dew 2Dew 3Baby BugsDew 4Grass Flower DewNo Clue