FYI, You're Not a Terrorist, You're Filler for a 24 Hour News Cycle

You are not advancing your religious ideology or proving a point. We won't remember your motives after tomorrow's bullshit shooting/bombing/beheading. We are barely phased by your disruption into our day and learning to function around your disfunction. Your name will fade into the background and sadly, we won't remember those you killed unless they are our own. We are desensitized by the sensationalism. Good job, morons. Even your suicide/arrest/grand quest is a roaring failure. If you get me, I'll quickly be forgotten and that means: I win, you lose.