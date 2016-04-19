Massive BB Gallery... Disclaimer: Includes Spiders Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Tue Apr 19, 2016 8:35 AM birdsnaturephotosphotographyartsflowersbugsmicromacrodew-dropsnod-to-photopigs Discuss: ! Pictures. Don't steal my shit.Looks Harmless...Okay. Maybe not.TulipsBirdSunflowersTiny Fly This is a new micro lens. I'm still getting used to it.Tiny SnailTiny DandelionGrass Flower A standard practice subject for me. I think it's Queen Ann's LaceBudsDew drops are differentAdjusting is difficultThe reflections are cool thoughReally coolCarpenter Ant, I think. I have to tell my bug guy.Young Brown Widow, old lens23CloserSee those eyes?How I don't get bitten is beyond me. Tulips Again