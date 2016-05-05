As Promised: Better Late Than Never: BB Presents: The New Prince of the Universe: Baby BB!!

Baby BB is going to be funny as shit. I mean, he already is, but wait! He recently earned the nickname Frankenstein because when he tries standing on my lap, he stretches his arms straight out and lets out a perfect, monsteresque groan. Oh! And he's a beast. He's solid with broad shoulders, strong legs and quick reflexes. I expect the NFL to start recruitment next year. He likes rock music with a heavy beat but he's into hip hop, as well. Naturally, he'll get a drum kit for Christmas.