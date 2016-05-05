Newsvine

As Promised: Better Late Than Never: BB Presents: The New Prince of the Universe: Baby BB!!

By BizEBea
Thu May 5, 2016 5:56 AM
Baby BB is going to be funny as shit. I mean, he already is, but wait! He recently earned the nickname Frankenstein because when he tries standing on my lap, he stretches his arms straight out and lets out a perfect, monsteresque groan. Oh! And he's a beast. He's solid with broad shoulders, strong legs and quick reflexes. I expect the NFL to start recruitment next year. He likes rock music with a heavy beat but he's into hip hop, as well. Naturally, he'll get a drum kit for Christmas.

Article Photo

Minutes, if even, old. Baby BB got a 10 on the APGAR scale. I always said I make 'em perfect.

Article Photo

Heading home! Look how alert he is!

Article Photo

The dog may be jealous but he always watches over the baby anyway.

Article Photo

Baby BB has the best personality. He is so cool and easy going.

