Reports From the Coffee Clutch After Final Debate

By BizEBea
Thu Oct 20, 2016 8:28 AM
So, I get a call this morning and as we're catching up, it is reported to me that the local coffee clutch deemed Trump the winner of last night's final debate.  I found that notion interesting.  After watching the debate myself and listening to analysis this morning, I would make a different determination.  I guess I'm curious to know how it is you might feel Trump won this final (thank goodness) debate of this election cycle.  Please comment below.

