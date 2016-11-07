BB Photos: Tree Swallows Are Back! Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Mon Nov 7, 2016 10:15 AM birdsnaturephotosphotographyartspicturessunshinecloudsphotopigstree-swallowsphotographers-artforum Discuss: ! Copyright BizEBea 2016All shots taken with a Samsung S7 Edge.It has begun...These are tinybirds. If they were able to hover, you might mistake them for hummingbirds.It is incredible how low they fly.It is impossible to convey just how many birds there are.This isn't even a measurable fraction...I had to duck out of the way after snapping this shot.I think this is my favorite phenomenon in this area.