Newsvine

BizEBea

About BizE's Busy Busting Chops! Articles: 155 Seeds: 96 Comments: 22073 Since: May 2008

BB Photos: Tree Swallows Are Back!

Current Status: Published (4)
By BizEBea
Mon Nov 7, 2016 10:15 AM
Discuss:

Copyright BizEBea 2016

All shots taken with a Samsung S7 Edge.

Article Photo

It has begun...

Article Photo

These are tinybirds. If they were able to hover, you might mistake them for hummingbirds.

Article Photo

It is incredible how low they fly.

Article Photo

It is impossible to convey just how many birds there are.

Article Photo

This isn't even a measurable fraction...

Article Photo

I had to duck out of the way after snapping this shot.

Article Photo

I think this is my favorite phenomenon in this area.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor