My Feminist Epiphany

Ladies,

For the past two days, I have been so angry. How the helll... Can someone explain to me... What the fuck are you... *Breathe, BB. Breathe* Some of us ladies didn't see the coded message in the email witch hunt. Some of us weren't offended by the type of language that is a constant ratings boost for cable tv. We went with our feelings. Yeah, some voted race. Far fewer than some of us wish we could blame. It would be easy to do that. But, no. It truly was ideology: Fuck the system, burn it down. Though, I get it (I did survive W, ya know) that isn't exactly how I felt we should go about it.

However, in speaking to some of the women who did vote for Trump, something occurred to me: Some of us women have a different view of the world than those of us who know all too well the dangers of back alley abortions, legal inequality, a "woman's place" and the desire to see that ceiling shattered. We, the honorary Iron Jawed Angels, spent years, blood, sweat and tears to give our ladies a home where those dangers are mitigated substantially. I mean, it kind of is a kick in the teeth. But, it is a win for women's lib, if you think about it. We gave them that opportunity.

And if all else fails, when the incoming governing bodies repeal those rights, they'll finally know in their guts that the rest of us were right and that we're not done yet. On that day, I hope I still walk the Earth because I fully intend to be the first one in line to be thrown in jail and force-fed eggs to get our right to vote back.