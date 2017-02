Report from Trump's transition team details attempt to rename National Black Cat day to Jungle Fever day today unsuccessful as it was reported to President-elect Trump that cat truly meant cat and not pussy. At one point, Trump pulled up his twitter to reveal to Kellyanne how he had learned of the holiday:

Deplorable @deplorableAF 54m ago:

Today is National 🐱 Day!

Grab em while you can!

↩ 🔁 ❤ 📩

Happy National Black Cat Day!