BB Photos: Er... Um... Cool Stuff?... Just Look!

By BizEBea
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:57 AM
The cool thing about uploading a memory card is a bunch of photos. The webs in the first several shots arrive in my yard around October to remind me that summer does in fact end at some point in the southeast. I've been told that they are made by worms and I've been told they're made by spiders. What I do know is that it is the perfect backdrop for a horror movie. Anywho, enjoy! And as always, don't steal my shit.

Tree Blankets

Creepy

Closer

Spanish Moss

Really Close

A Different Web

Peek-a-Boo

Slice of Paradise

Beer Ad

Unmended Fences

Big Mamma Jamma

