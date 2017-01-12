BB Photos: Er... Um... Cool Stuff?... Just Look!

The cool thing about uploading a memory card is a bunch of photos. The webs in the first several shots arrive in my yard around October to remind me that summer does in fact end at some point in the southeast. I've been told that they are made by worms and I've been told they're made by spiders. What I do know is that it is the perfect backdrop for a horror movie. Anywho, enjoy! And as always, don't steal my shit.