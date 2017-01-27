Newsvine

BB Photos: Hawks - Warning: Graphic Content

By BizEBea
Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:47 PM
I'm glad I waited. Enjoy. And as always, don't steal my shit.

Article Photo

This hawk lost her nest to construction then perched in this tree to look on and cry.

Article Photo

It really was heartbreaking.

Article Photo

She looks so sad.

Article Photo

This one looked on the next day.

Article Photo

Still Watching

Article Photo

Moved in Closer

Article Photo

Spotted this guy hunting today.

Article Photo

Protecting His Kill

Article Photo

Dinner

Article Photo

Am I Good?

Article Photo

Flying Feathers
I know it's not in focus but, it's cool.

Article Photo

Seriously. Am I Good?

Article Photo

Inspecting

Article Photo

Committed to Protecting

Article Photo

Nom Nom Nom

Article Photo

I Need to Know I'm Good

Article Photo

What's That?

Article Photo

The Drumstick is the Best Part

Article Photo

I'll Cut a Mofo

Article Photo

Hold On...

Article Photo

Really. I. Will. Cut. A. Mofo.

Article Photo

I Run This

