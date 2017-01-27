BB Photos: Hawks - Warning: Graphic Content Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:47 PM birdsnaturehawksphotosphotographyartsna Discuss: ! I'm glad I waited. Enjoy. And as always, don't steal my shit. This hawk lost her nest to construction then perched in this tree to look on and cry.It really was heartbreaking.She looks so sad.This one looked on the next day. Still WatchingMoved in CloserSpotted this guy hunting today.Protecting His KillDinnerAm I Good?Flying Feathers I know it's not in focus but, it's cool.Seriously. Am I Good?InspectingCommitted to Protecting Nom Nom NomI Need to Know I'm GoodWhat's That?The Drumstick is the Best PartI'll Cut a MofoHold On...Really. I. Will. Cut. A. Mofo.I Run This