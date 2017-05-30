BB's Miscellaneous Photos Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By BizEBea Tue May 30, 2017 6:55 AM artbirdsnatureplantsphotosphotographybugsnot-newsphotographers-artforumspider-web-but-no-spiders Discuss: ! Enjoy! As always, don't steal my shit.This is cool... Last year for Mother's Day, Mr. BB bought me cali lilies that died very shortly thereafter. (They were likely forced.) Right before winter, I ended up stacking my planters for whatever reason. Forgetting that they are bulbs, spring came and I simply didn't unstack the planters. Then on Mother's Day this year, I noticed a shoot sticking out of the soil. So, I finally unstacked the planters only to find that shoots had sprung underneath. The next day you could see the twisty white shoots unfolding and starting to produced chlorophyll. Spider webCardinalFlowering Air plantBrown ThrasherMockingbirdWarbler Dragonfly