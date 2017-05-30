BB's Miscellaneous Photos

This is cool... Last year for Mother's Day, Mr. BB bought me cali lilies that died very shortly thereafter. (They were likely forced.) Right before winter, I ended up stacking my planters for whatever reason. Forgetting that they are bulbs, spring came and I simply didn't unstack the planters. Then on Mother's Day this year, I noticed a shoot sticking out of the soil. So, I finally unstacked the planters only to find that shoots had sprung underneath. The next day you could see the twisty white shoots unfolding and starting to produced chlorophyll.